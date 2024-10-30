Live
Just In
‘Game Changer’ North India rights sold for record sum
Global superstar Ram Charan's highly anticipated film Game Changer continues to generate buzz as the film’s North India distribution rights have been sold for a record sum, marking the highest in Ram Charan's career. Directed by renowned filmmaker Shankar, Game Changer is set to release on January 10, 2025, during Sankranti.
Game Changer, Ram Charan's first full-length project after his powerful performance in RRR, has captivated audiences with its promise of action, drama, and social impact. The recent release of two energetic songs, "Jaragandi" and "Raa Raa Macha," has further fueled excitement, with fans eagerly awaiting the teaser and trailer.
Anil Thadani's AA Films has acquired the North India distribution rights, ensuring a wide release across the region. The film features Ram Charan as an upright IAS officer who takes on corrupt politicians for the welfare of the underprivileged, with Bollywood star Kiara Advani and Telugu actress Anjali playing pivotal roles.
With music by Thaman, stunning cinematography by Tirru, and editing by Shammer Muhammed and Ruben, Game Changer promises a visually thrilling and immersive experience. Shot across Hyderabad, New Zealand, Mumbai, and more, the film's story, penned by Karthik Subbaraj, is expected to be a blockbuster.
Produced by Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations and Zee Studios, Game Changer is shaping up to be one of the most awaited films of 2025.