‘Game Changer’ September schedule called-off; this is when new schedule begins

Recently, a basic version of the “Game Changer” song leaked online, and it went viral. The makers filed a police complaint, too. The new schedule of this Ram Charan starrer should have commenced in September, but it has been called off at the last minute. The news got leaked and there was a huge chatter about the same on social media.

The makers took to social media and informed one and all that the shooting schedule was canceled due to the unavailability of a few artists. It was further stated that the shoot would resume in the second week of October. The release date will be announced when the production formalities are done.





Kiara Advani plays the female lead in this political action drama directed by creative genius Shankar Shanmugham. “Game Changer” is being produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations. SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Naveen Chandra, Anjali, Srikanth, and others are playing vital roles. SS Thaman is crooning the tunes for this high-budget film.

