Get Ready To Witness Jr NTR's 'Intense Look Of Komaram Bheem' From His RRR Movie Tomorrow

It is all known that Junior NTR is celebrating his 38th birthday tomorrow. Well, on normal days, all his fans would be excited and celebrate his birthday in a grandeur manner. But amid the rapid spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, NTR suggested his fans to stay safe at home. Recently he is tested positive for Covid-19 and is getting treated by the home quarantine method. Off late, the makers of his next movie RRR has announced that NTR (Komaram Bheem's) intense look will be out tomorrow on this special occasion.

They announced this news through their official Twitter and page and made all the junior NTR fans to eagerly await:

This poster reads, "Unveiling Intense Komaram Bheem Tomorrow @ 10 AM. Along with this note, they also wrote, "Unveiling



as INTENSE #KomaramBheem tomorrow, 10 AM. #RRRMovie.

We urge all fans to stay home, stay safe and not to come out to celebrate!"



Well, Tarak also dropped a note on his Twitter page urging his fans not to celebrate his birthday…

This note reads, "My dead fans, a big thank you to each and every one of you. I have seen your messages, your videos and your good wishes. Your prayers have kept me going and I am indebted to you all for this love. I'm doing very good and I hope to test negative soon. Every year, the affection shown by you on the occasion of my birthday is something I truly cherish. But in these challenging times, the biggest gift you can give me is to stay home and follow local lockdown rules. Our medical community and frontline workers are waging a selfless and tireless war. Many people have lost their loved ones and livelihoods. This is not a time for celebration. This is a time for showing our solidarity with those in need."



He also added, "Please take care of your family and loved ones, Support each other and extend a helping hand to those in need. When all this is over and the war on Covid 19 is won, we shall celebrate together. Wear a mask, Stay at home."



Well, the RRR flick is directed by Jakkanna Rajamouli and has Junior NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia, Rahul Rama Krishna and Samuthrakani in prominent roles. This movie will have NTR essaying the role of Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan Tej will be seen as Alluri Sita Ramaraju. Well, Alia Bhatt will be seen as the love interest of Ram Charan essaying the role of Seeta and Olivia as Jennifer will be seen as the love interest of Junior NTR. Even Ajay Devgn and Samuthrakani are portraying pivotal roles in this movie. Alluri is the great freedom fighter who fought for Indian independence while Komaram Bheem is another hero from Telangana who fought against the harassments of Nizam.



Being a fictional story of two epic heroes, RRR movie is the most awaited movie of Tollywood and will get released on 13th October, 2021.