Get Ready To Witness The Mega Vibe Of Chiranjeevi Starrer ‘Bholaa’ On Maha Shivaratri

Mega Star Chiranjeevi is all busy with a handful of movies… He is all ready to entertain his fans with his upcoming movie Acharya which is all awaiting to hit the big screens. Apart from this movie, he is also part of Meher Ramesh's Bhola Shankar and Mohan Raja's Godfather movies. As Maha Shivaratri is just a day away, the makers of the Bhola Shankar movie decided to surprise the Mega Star fans by unveiling the first look poster on the special occasion…



Director Meher Ramesh shared this good news with all his fans through Twitter… Take a look!

This Maha Shivarathri Get ready for the MEGA VIBE of #Bholaa MEGA @KChiruTweets #BholaaShankarFirstLook on March 1st @ 9:05 AM #BholaaShankar".

Well, Bholaa Shankar is being directed by Meher Ramesh and is produced by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner. The regular shooting commenced from 15th November onwards. This movie is the remake of Kollywood's blockbuster Vedalam and thus, there are many expectations on it. It also stars Keerthy Suresh, Tamannah as the lead actresses.

Along with this movie, Chiranjeevi is also part of Mohan Raja's Godfather movie… Mohan Raja is making his come back to Tollywood after almost 2 decades with this movie and the shooting of this movie commenced in August, 2021. Chiru's 153rd movie is being produced by R. B. Choudary, N. V. Prasad, Tagore Madhu, Niranjan Reddy and Ram Charan under the NVR Films, Konidela Production Company and Mega Super Good Films banners. DOP is handled by Nirav Shah and music department is handed over to ace musician SS Thaman. Even Satyadev Kancharana and Gangavva are roped in to play prominent roles in this movie.

Speaking about Acharya movie, it is a Koratala Siva directorial and has Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. It will hit the theatres on 29th April, 2022 in the theatres.