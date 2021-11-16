Good Luck Sakhi to release on 10th December

Keerthy Suresh is one of the talented actors in the Telugu film industry. The actor is working hard to continue her success in Telugu. Keerthy's next film is 'Good Luck Sakhi', and the makers officially confirmed the film's release date.

As per the latest reports in the film nagar, the film was supposed to release on November 26th but now, it will have a grand release on December 10th in theatres.

The film is a sports comedy which will show Keerthy Suresh in a different character. The film marks the debut of Hyderabadi filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor who made multiple interesting films in Hindi.

Devi Sri Prasad is the film's music director. The movie is presented by Dil Raju and bankrolled by Sudheer Chandra Padiri of Worth A Shot Motion Arts.