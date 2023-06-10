Good news for Nani fans; Vivek Athreya coming with an action script this time!

Vivek Athreya, the young Tollywood director, made heads turn just with his first film “Mental Madhilo.” The Sree Vishnu and Nivetha Pethuraj starrer brought him reputation, and the film was also commercially successful. He then directed the crime comedy “Brochevarevarura,” which was a bigger hit than his debut film, and it has gone down in the history of Telugu cinema as one of the well-made comedy entertainers.

Vivek Athreya’s ability to generate healthy comedy and his directorial skills fetched him the opportunity to direct Nani. Though “Ante Sundaraniki” didn’t work out commercially, there are a lot of fans for this rom-com. In a recent interview, Vivek Athreya confirmed that he is presently working on his next project and added that it will be an action thriller.

Vivek Athreya further stated that it would be an interesting project. There are speculations that Vivek Athreya might direct Nani’s 31st film, and this snippet from the interview has indeed excited Nani fans. But as of now, the official confirmation about the collaboration is yet to come.