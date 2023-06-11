Gopichand's next title and poster to be out on this day

Macho star Gopichand’s recent movie, "Ramabanam," didn't get a positive response from the audience in theaters. Now, the actor’s 31st movie is in the news again. The movie’s makers have officially announced that the title and first look poster will be released on June 12, 2023, at 12:29 PM. A poster has also been released to announce this news.

Directed by A Harsha, who gained fame from the movie Vedha, this film is produced by KK Radhamohan under the Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner. More information about the cast and crew will be revealed soon. The movie’s music is composed by Ravi Basrur.