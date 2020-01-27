Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Gopichand's Seetimaar First Look Out !!

Gopichand
Highlights

“Seetimaarr” Movie shooting is in progress with Macho Star Gopichand and Mass Director Sampath Nandi combination under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver...

"Seetimaarr" Movie shooting is in progress with Macho Star Gopichand and Mass Director Sampath Nandi combination under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver screen.

Srinivasaa Silver Screen which produced the super hit movie 'U Turn' previously is now producing a Movie with Macho Star Gopichand and Mass Director Sampath Nandi and announced its title as "SEETIMAARR". This movie is produced by Srinivasaa Chhitturi and presented by Pavan Kumar.

Tamannah is the lead Heroine in this prestigious movie produced with high budget and with high technical values. Digangana is also sharing the screen space with Gopichand. Tarun Arora is playing the main antagonist. Bhoomika, Rao Ramesh, Posani Murali, Pragathi & Annapurnamma are playing important roles. Producer Srinivasaa Chitturi said that the film will release in summer 2020.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
Canada Man Comes up With Ingenious Idea, Rescues Frozen Kittens With Hot Coffee: isn27 Jan 2020 6:45 AM GMT

Canada Man Comes up With Ingenious Idea, Rescues Frozen Kittens With Hot Coffee: isn't it beautiful?

Inter student found dead under a suspicious condition in Srikakulam district
Inter student found dead under a suspicious condition in...
Assembly sessions: BAC decides to extend the house for one day on Monday
Assembly sessions: BAC decides to extend the house for one day on...
'There will never be another Kobe,' tributes pour as NBA...
Samatha case: Final verdict adjourned to Jan 30
Samatha case: Final verdict adjourned to Jan 30

More From Entertainment

More >>


Top