Gopichand's Seetimaar First Look Out !!

"Seetimaarr" Movie shooting is in progress with Macho Star Gopichand and Mass Director Sampath Nandi combination under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver screen.

Srinivasaa Silver Screen which produced the super hit movie 'U Turn' previously is now producing a Movie with Macho Star Gopichand and Mass Director Sampath Nandi and announced its title as "SEETIMAARR". This movie is produced by Srinivasaa Chhitturi and presented by Pavan Kumar.

Tamannah is the lead Heroine in this prestigious movie produced with high budget and with high technical values. Digangana is also sharing the screen space with Gopichand. Tarun Arora is playing the main antagonist. Bhoomika, Rao Ramesh, Posani Murali, Pragathi & Annapurnamma are playing important roles. Producer Srinivasaa Chitturi said that the film will release in summer 2020.