‘Guntur Kaaram’ secures top spot on Netflix India’s charts

Superstar Mahesh Babu's latest cinematic venture, "Guntur Kaaram," directed by the acclaimed Trivikram Srinivas and featuring Sreeleela, has swiftly captured the hearts of audiences since its release on Netflix on February 9, 2024.



True to predictions, the film has rapidly ascended to the top spot on Netflix India's charts, achieving the coveted No. 1 position for the Telugu version. Furthermore, the Hindi and Tamil versions have also secured commendable rankings, holding the 3rd and 5th places, respectively. This cross-language success underscores the film's universal acclaim and widespread appeal among diverse audiences.

The cast of "Guntur Kaaram" boasts a stellar lineup, including Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramya Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Easwari Rao, Jayaram, and others in pivotal roles. Produced by Haarika & Hassine Creations, the film features music by the talented Thaman.

As Superstar Mahesh Babu continues to showcase his versatility and draw audiences across language preferences, "Guntur Kaaram" adds another feather to his cap, solidifying his status as one of the most beloved and bankable stars in the Indian film industry. The collaboration with director Trivikram Srinivas has proven to be a winning combination, delivering a film that resonates with viewers and dominates streaming platforms, reaffirming Mahesh Babu's cinematic prowess.