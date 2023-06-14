‘Guntur Kaaram’ team wishes Sreeleela happy b’day with a stunning poster

The most happening actress Sreeleela turned another year older today. The bubbly actress has numerous crazy projects in her kitty and one of them is Mahesh Babu’s “Guntur Kaaram.” Ace filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas is the helmer of the flick.



Today, to wish the young beauty, the “Guntur Kaaram” makers have released the first look poster of Sreeleela from the movie. She looks traditional and stunning in the poster. The makers haven’t revealed any details regarding her character.

The new schedule of “Guntur Kaaram” will begin very soon. Pooja Hegde is also the female lead in this flick, produced by Haarika & Hassine Creations. Thaman S is the composer of this film, scheduled to hit screens on January 13, 2024.