  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

‘Guntur Kaaram’ team wishes Sreeleela happy b’day with a stunning poster

‘Guntur Kaaram’ team wishes Sreeleela happy b’day with a stunning poster
x

‘Guntur Kaaram’ team wishes Sreeleela happy b’day with a stunning poster

Highlights

The most happening actress Sreeleela turned another year older today.

The most happening actress Sreeleela turned another year older today. The bubbly actress has numerous crazy projects in her kitty and one of them is Mahesh Babu’s “Guntur Kaaram.” Ace filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas is the helmer of the flick.

Today, to wish the young beauty, the “Guntur Kaaram” makers have released the first look poster of Sreeleela from the movie. She looks traditional and stunning in the poster. The makers haven’t revealed any details regarding her character.

The new schedule of “Guntur Kaaram” will begin very soon. Pooja Hegde is also the female lead in this flick, produced by Haarika & Hassine Creations. Thaman S is the composer of this film, scheduled to hit screens on January 13, 2024.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X