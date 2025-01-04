GVM dances with Pradeep Ranganathan in energetic song from ‘Return of the Dragon’

After the immense success of Love Today, produced by AGS Entertainment and directed by Pradeep Ranganathan, the successful duo is back with a fresh project titled Return of the Dragon. The highly anticipated film, which marks AGS Entertainment's 26th production, is directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, known for Ori Devuda, with Ranganathan once again playing the lead role.

Produced by Kalpathi S. Aghoram, Kalpathi S. Ganesh, and Kalpathi S. Suresh, Return of the Dragon has been generating buzz ever since its announcement video went viral, and the recent release of the song "Rise of Dragon" has only added to the excitement. The song, composed by Leon James with lyrics by Saraswathi Putra Ramajogayya Sastry, features energetic performances by Leon James and Nadisha Thomas.

For the first time, director and actor Gautham Vasudev Menon has been seen dancing alongside Pradeep Ranganathan in the vibrant song, adding a fun twist to the film’s promotional campaign.

The film is produced by Archana Kalpathi, with Aishwarya Kalpathi serving as the Associate Creative Producer. Cinematography is by NikethBommi, and editing is handled by Pradeep E. Ragav, with SM Venkat Manickam as the Executive Producer.

Return of the Dragon features a star-studded cast, including KS Ravi Kumar, Mysskin, VJ Siddhu, Anupama Parameswaran, and KayaduLohar, among others, in pivotal roles. Fans are eagerly awaiting what promises to be an action-packed, emotional rollercoaster when the film hits the screens.











