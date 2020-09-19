X
Happy Birthday Vennala Kishore: Tollywood Stars Pour Their Wishes Through Social Media

Tollywood's ace comedian Vennela Kishore has turned a year older and is celebrating his 40th birthday today…

Tollywood's ace comedian Vennela Kishore has turned a year older and is celebrating his 40th birthday today… This star actor of Tollywood is known for his awesome punch dialogues and perfect comedy timing. His presence on the screen tickles our ribs and makes us laugh out louder. From his Vennela to his latest flick 'V', he kept on entertaining the audience and this made him stole the hearts of the movie buffs.

Who can forget Dr. Kuchipudi in 'Devdaas'??? Coming to 'Gang Leader', one can never imagine any other actor in the place of our dear Santoor Senakkayala… He makes us ROFL in the theater and brings out his ace acting skills on the screen. He is one of the top comedians in Tollywood and thus, his kitty will always be filled with myriads of flicks.

Today being Vennala Kishore's birthday, most of the Tollywood actors have taken to their social media accounts and wished this comedy king wholeheartedly and asked him to continue making the audience laugh!!!

Sreemukhi



Ravi Teja


Nani


Sai Dharam Tej


Mahesh Babu


Ramajogayya Shastry


Bramhaji


Priyadarshi


Sushant


Lavanya Tripathi


Surender Reddy


Manchu Manoj


Director Maruti


Varun Tej Konidela


Gopi Mohan


Happy Birthday Vennela Kishore… stay blessed and keep entertaining us with all your hilarious acts!!!

