Happy Birthday Vennala Kishore: Tollywood Stars Pour Their Wishes Through Social Media

Tollywood's ace comedian Vennela Kishore has turned a year older and is celebrating his 40th birthday today… This star actor of Tollywood is known for his awesome punch dialogues and perfect comedy timing. His presence on the screen tickles our ribs and makes us laugh out louder. From his Vennela to his latest flick 'V', he kept on entertaining the audience and this made him stole the hearts of the movie buffs.

Who can forget Dr. Kuchipudi in 'Devdaas'??? Coming to 'Gang Leader', one can never imagine any other actor in the place of our dear Santoor Senakkayala… He makes us ROFL in the theater and brings out his ace acting skills on the screen. He is one of the top comedians in Tollywood and thus, his kitty will always be filled with myriads of flicks.

Today being Vennala Kishore's birthday, most of the Tollywood actors have taken to their social media accounts and wished this comedy king wholeheartedly and asked him to continue making the audience laugh!!!

Sreemukhi





Ravi Teja



Happy Birthday to one of the most sensible and fun-loving people I know, @vennelakishore. May you enjoy your day to the fullest 😊 pic.twitter.com/8pjYvxYLr0 — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) September 19, 2020



Nani



Happy birthday @vennelakishore .. to many more hilarious combinations and great shoots 🤗 pic.twitter.com/OqWuoGuYHR — Nani (@NameisNani) September 19, 2020



Sai Dharam Tej



Wishing a very very happy birthday to one of my closest brothers in the industry @vennelakishore anna a very happy birthday... wishing that you entertain us for a long time to come #BroyouareaPro 🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/6xOfEHYQX3 — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) September 19, 2020



Mahesh Babu



Happy birthday @vennelakishore!! Be as cheerful as you always are... Have a great one 🤗🤗🤗 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 19, 2020



Ramajogayya Shastry



Dear @vennelakishore garu...

happy birthday wishes 2 u 😎

God bless u(s) with much more entertanment💕👍 — RamajogaiahSastry (@ramjowrites) September 19, 2020



Bramhaji





Priyadarshi



Dear @vennelakishore Anna since you found your #Ikigai and have been the highest tax paying comedy king😂 all I wish for you is peace of mind, yummy veg-meal and an apricot delight 😀

Love🤗 pic.twitter.com/u7RqtOEAG9 — Priyadarshi (@priyadarshi_i) September 19, 2020



Sushant





Lavanya Tripathi



Happy birthday @vennelakishore garu! One of my favourite human beings 🤗 🧁 pic.twitter.com/U1OcDs1S4t — LAVANYA (@Itslavanya) September 19, 2020



Surender Reddy



Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @vennelakishore. Have a happy and successful year ahead 😊 pic.twitter.com/ev2dgbShRd — SurenderReddy (@DirSurender) September 19, 2020



Manchu Manoj



Many many happy returns of the day chichaaa @vennelakishore 🎂😍🤗

Wishing you a very successful and happiest year ahead ❤️

Love you loads chichaaaa 😘

Stay blessed 😇#HappyBirthdayVennelaKishore pic.twitter.com/Vckmrhigqi — MM*🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) September 19, 2020



Director Maruti



Wishing a very happy birthday dearest @vennelakishore

Wishing many more successful films & variety roles #HBDVennelaKishore pic.twitter.com/qZmW766uw4 — Director Maruthi (@DirectorMaruthi) September 19, 2020



Varun Tej Konidela



Happy birthday @vennelakishore !!!

Have a great day..

Really love your work and looking forward to see you smash more and more!!🤗 — Varun Tej Konidela 🥊 (@IAmVarunTej) September 19, 2020



Gopi Mohan



Many many happy returns of the day dear @vennelakishore .

I wish you to perform many more wonderful characters and comedy roles in your upcoming films.

Rock on with your sense of humour.💐💐🎂🎂 pic.twitter.com/wyUuOsSKvl — Gopi Mohan (@Gopimohan) September 19, 2020



Happy Birthday Vennela Kishore… stay blessed and keep entertaining us with all your hilarious acts!!!

