Happy Holi: The Colour Of Nani's Dasara Movie Is Black

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actors Nani and Keerthy Suresh are essaying complete de-glamour roles in Dasara movie. As this action thriller is all set to hit the screens this month end, the digital promotions are on full swing. Even the team is attending the off-line promotions and today being Holi, lead actor Nani made his first-ever public appearance in Mumbai. The team shared the special video and wished all his fans and netizens on this special day!

The makers also shared glimpses of the Mumbai event on their Twitter page and treated all the fans of Natural Star… Take a look!

Along with sharing the pics, the makers also wrote, "Holi has gotten a lot more colourful and cheerful with Natural Star @NameisNani taking part in Mumbai's Dunk Fest Bura na maano, holi hain #Dasara #DasaraOnMarch30th".

Nani is seen clicking selfies with the crowd and also entertained them being on stage!

Here is a small glimpse of the event and it is Nani's first ever public appearance in Mumbai. The makers also wrote, "Resounding response for Natural Star @NameisNani's FIRST EVER PUBLIC APPEARANCE in Mumbai. Fans going gaga over Dharani at the Holi celebrations in Mumbai's Dunk Fest".

This is the Holi special promo of the Dasara movie… Nani is seen lighting a 'beedi' and feeling the pain of the break-up. He is also seen dancing and holding the liquor bottle with swag! In the end, he is seen along with a giant statue of Ravanasura! Finally, the team stated that the colour of Dasara is 'Black'.

This Srikanth Odela directorial is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner.

Casting Details of Dasara:

• Nani as Dharani

• Keerthy Suresh as Vennela

• Samuthirakani as Shivanna

• Dheekshith Shetty as Suri

• Shine Tom Chacko as Chinna Nambi

• Sai Kumar as Rajanna

• Shamna Kasim

Dasara will be released on 30th March, 2023 in the theatres!