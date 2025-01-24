Hatya Movie Review: A Political Crime Thriller That Keeps You Hooked

The political crime thriller Hatya premiered on Friday, featuring a cast with Dhanya Balakrishna, Ravi Varma, and Pooja Ramachandran in pivotal roles. Directed by Srividya Basava, the movie dives into the complex world of political intrigue and murder, inspired by real-life events. The gripping narrative keeps the audience on edge, exploring the aftermath of a high-profile murder and the investigation that follows.

The story centers around the murder of JC Dharmendra Reddy, played by Ravi Varma, shortly after his brother Kiran Reddy (Bharath Reddy) ascends to the role of Chief Minister. Dharmendra’s death is initially shrouded in mystery, prompting IPS officer Sudha (Dhanya Balakrishna) to take charge of the investigation. As Sudha delves deeper, she uncovers a web of political rivalry, personal relationships, and dark secrets. The film explores whether Dharmendra’s murder was politically motivated, and the potential involvement of his daughter Kavita (Himabindu) and his associate Salima (Pooja Ramachandran).

Though director Srividya Basava insists that Hatya is a work of fiction, the narrative draws clear parallels to the 2019 murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy, a prominent figure in the Telugu states. The character names and events strongly hint at real-life counterparts, making it easy for viewers to connect the dots. Srividya employs creative storytelling to shed light on the possible circumstances surrounding the murder, blending political drama with a crime thriller.

The film takes the audience through Sudha’s investigation, offering a mix of suspense and intrigue. While the first half introduces the characters and sets the stage, the second half ramps up the tension, with new revelations coming to light as the investigation progresses. The mystery surrounding the motive behind Dharmendra’s murder is skillfully maintained, keeping the viewers hooked until the final moments.

The movie’s climax features heightened violence, which some viewers may find excessive. However, it serves to underscore the stakes of the investigation and the dangers involved in uncovering the truth. The film’s portrayal of the political undercurrents that drive the murder is both a strength and a weakness, as the familiarity of the story could feel predictable to some.

Dhanya Balakrishna shines in her portrayal of IPS officer Sudha, offering a convincing performance as a determined and sharp investigator. Ravi Varma’s portrayal of Dharmendra Reddy adds depth to the political drama, while Pooja Ramachandran’s role as Salima brings an emotional layer to the narrative. Bharath Reddy’s portrayal of Kiran Reddy evokes memories of real-life political figures, adding authenticity to the film.

Despite its limited budget, Hatya impresses with its production values. The background score by Naresh Kumaran enhances the tension, and the cinematography captures the dark and intense atmosphere of the crime thriller. Director Srividya Basava, reminiscent of Ram Gopal Varma’s style, brings a unique approach to the political thriller genre, blending real-life inspiration with fictional elements.

Hatya is a compelling political crime thriller that balances suspense with drama. While the movie leans heavily on political undertones, it remains an engaging watch for those interested in crime thrillers. The performances, direction, and narrative structure make it a noteworthy addition to the genre, though its familiarity with real-life events may limit its appeal for some. The film’s exploration of political corruption, murder, and intrigue offers a chilling glimpse into the darker side of power.

For those seeking a gripping crime thriller with political nuances, Hatya is worth a watch.