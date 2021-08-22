HBD Chiranjeevi: Ram Charan Teja Wishes His Father Sharing A Special BTS Video From The Sets Of Acharya
- Ram Charan Teja wished his father Chiranjeevi sharing a wonderful video from the sets of Acharya movie
- Chiranjeevi is celebrating his 66th birthday today
It is all known that Mega Star Chiranjeevi has turned a year older and is celebrating his 66th birthday today, he is receiving lovely wishes from all corners of Tollywood and fans too through social media. Off late, Chiru's son and Mega Power Star Ram Charan Teja also wished his father sharing a special BTS video from the sets of the Acharya movie on his Instagram page.
Ram Charan Teja
It all started with the wonderful car ride of the father and son! They looked awesome twinning in the black outfits and are on the way to Acharya sets. Thereafter a few beautiful scenes from the forest location of Acharya movie are shown. Right from discussing a few scenes to having a chit-chat, all the beautiful moments of this father and son made the video worth watching!
Ram Charan also wished his father jotting down, My Appa.. my #acharya . Happy birthday!!"
Even the makers of this movie have dropped a new poster from the movie and wished Chiranjeevi on this special day…
With the background of a temple, Chiru looked awesome sporting in denim attire.
Coming to the Acharya movie, it is directed by Koratala Shiva and has Kajal Aggarwal as the lead actress. Acharya movie is produced by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy under Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments banners. Even Ram Charan Teja holds an important character 'Siddha' in this action entertainer. Along with the lead actors even Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh, Kishore, Posani Krishna Murali and Tanikella Bharani are roped in to play important roles.
Along with Ram Charan Teja, even a few other actors also wished Chiranjeevi… Take a look!
Satya Dev
Vakkantam Vamsi
Adivi Sesh
Anil Sunkara
Happy Birthday Chiranjeevi Garu...