HBD Nagarjuna: Chaitanya Shares A New Poster Of Bangarraju Film And Wished His Father With All Love

Today being the 62nd birthday of King Nagarjuna, he is receiving birthday wishes from all corners of Tollywood. His fans and co-stars wished him through social media. Even the makers of his next movie 'Ghost' also treated his fans by releasing the first look and title poster of the film. Off late, even the makers of Bangarraju also wished him on this special occasion by sharing a new poster.



Nagarjuna's elder son Naga Chaitanya who is also part of this movie shared the new poster on his Twitter page and wished his father with a sweet birthday wish… Take a look!

Happy birthday to my King @iamnagarjuna .. so looking forward to sharing the screen with you again ! To great health and happiness always .. thank you for being you !! Lots of love pic.twitter.com/H7dg6RapHI — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) August 29, 2021

Nagarjuna looked awesome in Bangarraju attire. He sported in a complete traditional outfit wearing a 'Pancha'. He is seen stepping down from heaven having a beautiful background!

Bangarraju movie is the sequel of the Soggade Chinni Nayana movie and has Ramya Krishnan, Krithi Shetty and Naga Chaitanya in the lead roles. Even this movie is also being directed by Kalyan who made us witness Nag in a dual role! Being a comedy entertainer, the movie turned into an instant hit.

On the other hand, even Akhil Akkineni also shared a beautiful picture on his Instagram and wished his father on this special day…

The beautiful picture shows Nagarjun along with his sons Naga Chaitanya and Akhil. All three looked awesome while Akhil stole the limelight posing in a complete rugged look!

He also wrote, "Your effortless approach to life is truly inspiring. Every moment with you is priceless dear father. Wishing you a very happy birthday and the best year ahead. Love always! #hbdkingnagarjuna @chayakkineni".

Even Samantha Akkineni also wished her dear mama with a sweet message…

No words can describe my respect for you. I wish you an abundance of health and happiness, today and always.Happy birthday to the man ,the phenomena @iamnagarjuna mama🤗☺️♥️ — S (@Samanthaprabhu2) August 29, 2021

Speaking about Nagarjuna's Ghost movie, it is being directed by Praveen Sattaru and has Kajal Aggarwal as the lead actress. It is being produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar under the Northern Star Entertainment and Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP banners.

