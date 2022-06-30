HBD Naresh: Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam Teaser Is Unveiled On This Special Occasion

Tollywood's ace actor Allari Naresh is celebrating his 39th birthday today and turned a year older. On this special occasion, the makers of his upcoming movie Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam dropped the teaser and showcased a glimpse of intriguing plot. As Naresh is picking unique and off-beat subjects these days, he is receiving applauds from all circles of Tollywood. After Naandhi turning into a blockbuster, he once again picked another amazing script with this movie.

Naresh also shared the teaser of 'Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam' movie on his Twitter page and treated all his fans on his birthday… Take a look!

Along with sharing the teaser, he also wrote, "On my special day,a special something for all of you https://bit.ly/IMP_Teaser #ItluMaredumilliPrajaneekam #IMP @kayal_anandhi @zeestudiosofficial @hasyamovies @lemonsprasad @rajdanda @vennelakish @balajigutta @abburiravi @sricharanpakala @raam_dop @chotakprasad @brahmakadali".

Going with the teaser, it shows off how the people of a small village in a forest stay there without even common and normal facilities. They need to cross a river to visit a hospital and most of them breathe their last due to the unavailability of medication. So, when some politicians visit their village to ask to vote for them, the real story begins. No political party cares about them but Naresh stands by them and supports them. But he is troubled a lot so, we need to watch the movie to see how will he solve the problem of the villagers.

This movie is being directed by AR Mohan and is produced under the Hasya Movies and Zee Studios banners. According to the sources, Naresh is essaying the role of a teacher in this movie. Anandhi is the lead actress of the movie.

Along with this movie, Naresh also announced his next movie with Naandhi director Vijay Kanakamedala and dropped the announcement poster a few days ago.

Happy Birthday Allari Naresh…