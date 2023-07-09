Here is the new update of ‘Salaar;’ Continuous updates keeping fans on full josh

The hype and expectations on Prabhas and Prashanth Neel’s pan-India gangster drama, “Salaar” reached heights after the release of film’s teaser. The movie’s unit is fast wrapping up the post-production work with renewed energy.



Last night, Salaar’s team took to social media and shared a picture of director Prashanth Neel, music composer Ravi Basrur and sound engineer Raja Krishnan and went on to say that Salaar’s sound mixing is going on in full swing at a studio in Chennai. The continuous updates from ‘Salaar’ team are keeping fans in full josh.

Also starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu in important roles, Salaar is being produced by KGF makers on Hombale Films banner. The movie is set to rlease on Spetember 28.