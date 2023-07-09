Live
- Enduring allure of ceramics in newly constructed flats
- JP Nadda's meeting the 11 state presidents begins in Hyderabad
- A major initiative in harnessing green energy for industry
- KCR pays tribute to singer Saichand at his memorial ceremony
- Vitamin-D good for heart, but more research needed for Indians: Experts
- Two fishermen missing in the Bay of Bengal
- Newly constructed School Wall in Delhi Collapsed
- 50% rebate on traffic penalties re-introduced
- 41% surge in airfares likely to slow down industry's long-term recovery
- Congress, Janardhana Reddy fear BJP will unleash agencies again pre-2024
Here is the new update of ‘Salaar;’ Continuous updates keeping fans on full josh
The hype and expectations on Prabhas and Prashanth Neel’s pan-India gangster drama, “Salaar” reached heights after the release of film’s teaser
The hype and expectations on Prabhas and Prashanth Neel’s pan-India gangster drama, “Salaar” reached heights after the release of film’s teaser. The movie’s unit is fast wrapping up the post-production work with renewed energy.
Last night, Salaar’s team took to social media and shared a picture of director Prashanth Neel, music composer Ravi Basrur and sound engineer Raja Krishnan and went on to say that Salaar’s sound mixing is going on in full swing at a studio in Chennai. The continuous updates from ‘Salaar’ team are keeping fans in full josh.
Also starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu in important roles, Salaar is being produced by KGF makers on Hombale Films banner. The movie is set to rlease on Spetember 28.