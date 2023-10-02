Hero Srikanth Launched Trailer of 'Yendira Ee Panchayithi', The Film Releasing on October 6th

Bharat and Vishika Laxman are the lead pair in the upcoming film 'Yendira Ee Panchayithi' produced by Pradeep Kumar. M under the banner of Prabhat Creations. Gangadhara. T is making his debut as a director with this movie. 'Yendira Ee Panchayithi' is tipped to be a rustic love and emotional drama. The previously released teaser hinted that the movie will have suspense elements too. Meanwhile, hero Srikanth launched the film’s trailer.

After launching the trailer Srikanth said, “The trailer looks fantastic. The new team has made this movie brilliantly. All the best to the film’s team. I wish this movie to be a big hit.”

There is a dialogue in the trailer uttered by a cop, “Sakshyalu Unnavanni Nijam Kaavu… Aadharalu Lenivi Abaddhalu Kaavu…” It is evident through this dialogue that there are crime and suspense elements in the film. Heroine’s father tells her, “Konni Premalu Pelli Tho Modalavuthaayi… Konni Peliki Munde Aagi Pothaayi… Agipoyina Premani Vaddanukunte... Pellitho Modalayye Premani Ivvalani Anukuntunna,” which depicts that there is a heart-touching father-daughter bonding. The last dialogue, “Aadadaani Prema Avasaraalu Theerentha Varake,” stated by the hero designates the movie has an emotional love story.

The visuals are very natural in this trailer. The cameraman showed the beauty and atmosphere of the village attractively. The background score is also very captivating. The dialogues are heart-touching. It is known that the songs, teasers, glimpses, etc. which have already been released from this film have impressed the audience.

Satish Masam is the cinematographer, while PR (Peddapalli Rohit) scored the music. JP is the editor for this movie, while Venkat Palwai and Priyanka Erukala penned the dialogues. Kasi Vishwanath, Totapalli Madhu, Ravi Varma, Prem Sagar, Sameer, Vijay and Chittoor’s Teja played important roles in this movie.

'Yendira Ee Panchayithi' is slated for release on October 6th.

Technical Crew:

Banner: Prabhat Creations

Producer: Pradeep Kumar. M

Director: Gangadhara. T

Cameraman: Satish Masam

Music: PR (Peddapally Rohit)

Dialogues: Venkat Palvai, Priyanka Erukala

Editor: JP

DI: PVB Bhushan

PRO: Sai Satish