Heroines who rejected Akhanda!

Akhanda is one of the super hit films in Telugu right now. Balakrishna played the lead role and this is his third outing with Boyapati Srinu after the successful films Simha and Legend. The film has become a big hit but there are actors who rejected the film.



We are talking about the female lead's character in the film. Before Pragya Jaiswal was signed up for this role, the makers approached a bunch of other heroines but no one has given their nod to be a part of the film. Multiple star heroines also rejected the offer to be a part of the film.



Nayanthara, Payal Rajput, Rakul Preet Singh, Catherine Tresa, and Sayyesha Saigal were approached for the film but they declined the project. Finally, Pragya was lucky enough to do the film.

