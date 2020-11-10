High budget for Balayya and Boyapati's movie?

Though Balakrishna has been struggling from back to back disasters, the expectations on his upcoming movie are sky high as none other than mass director Boyapati is helming this project.

The movie is going to mark the third outing of Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu after 2 blockbuster movies like 'Simha' and 'Legend'. Each and every update about the film has been increasing the expectations on the movie among the audience. Rumors are coming out that the movie is going to have some high octane action sequences and the audience can't wait to watch the film on the silver screen. As per the latest reports, out of the 60 crores budget of the film, 25 crores went to Balakrishna and Boyapati as remuneration.

Miryala Ravinder Reddy is pooling resources for this project. SS Thaman is composing music for this film. Anjali recently walked out of the project for the reasons best known to her.