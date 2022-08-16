Highway Trailer: Anand Devarakonda And Saiyami Kher Promise Another Intriguing Thriller

Tollywood's ace actor Vijay Devarakonda's brother Anand Devarakonda is also in the best phase of his career… He is lined-up with three interesting movies. Off late, the makers of his upcoming movie Highway dropped the trailer and showcased a glimpse of the intriguing crime plot…

Sharing the trailer, they also wrote, "Get ready for this spine chilling thriller. #HighwayOnAHA Premieres August 19. https://youtu.be/ws4RwRPDnhU @ananddeverkonda @SaiyamiKher @nowitsabhi @kvguhan @simonkking #VenkatTalari".

Going with the trailer, it showcases Anand as a taxi driver and Saiyami as the police officer. She is all set to chase the mystery behind the serial psycho killer who targets women and kills them brutally. We need to wait and watch how will Anand and Saiyami catch the culprit!

Anand completed the shooting of the Highway movie. It is helmed by cinematographer-turned-director KV Guhan and is produced by Venkat Talari under the Sree Iswarya Lakshmi Movies and Northstar Entertainment banners. This movie has Saiyami Kher and Manasa Radhakrishnan as the lead actresses.

This movie will have a direct OTT release and will stream on AHA platform from 19th August, 2022…

Speaking about the other movies of Anand, he is also part of Gam Gam Ganesha and Baby movies. Gam Gam Ganesha will be directed by Uday Shetty. It will be bankrolled by Kedar Selagamsetty and Vamsi Karumanchi under the Hylife Entertainments banner. Chaitan Bharadwaj will compose the tunes while the other details of cast and crew will be out soon…

Baby movie is being directed by Sai Rajesh and is produced by Sreenivasa Kumar under the Mass Movie Makers banner.