How strong plots can overdrive star power

Tollywood thus far has thrived as a hotspot for movies with all the big names. More often than not, the movies with those big names in the lead roles have gone on to collect positive reviews and earn good box office moneymaking. The success of some small-budget films goes against this trend, though-just great stories and new talent can bring audiences into cinemas even in an industry dominated by stars. Such movies have of late become surprises in the race to capture content-oriented potential.

Committee Kurrollu stands as one among such films, which came out on the silver screen produced by Niharika Konidela and directed by Yadhu Vamsi. Although it had a limited release in theatres amidst the stiff competition, the film proved to be a sleeper hit. Coming through the word of mouth and a new narration, the film seemed to have posed rather tall against the backdrop of bigger films.

Hitting the box office circuit with some serious competition from major star-centric films with the likes of Ravi Teja, Ram, and Vikram, AAY, nevertheless, from Geetha Arts 2, easily swept away the viewers' hearts as the movie was directed by Anji K Maniputra and was entertaining, with the plot leading in a way that it at times proved any amount of glamour and huge star cast cannot replace content.

Another example is 35 Chinna Katha Kaadu by Rana Daggubati. Though word of mouth was positive, it hardly minted much money at the box office. However, this film was widely appreciated because of its unique style. Ironically, even hard marketing would not have significantly altered its fortunes because the niche appeal gave it a particular success that broad commercial appeal could not match.

The biggest success story, though, comes from MathuVadalara 2, which is a sequel that has sensationalized the box office. The makers of the film, Mythri Movie Makers, have produced a light-hearted comedy of errors led by Satya in which even so poor direction and screenwriting have not prevented the movie from going to town. What unites these four films is their concern with new material rather than stars. An absence of big names in the cast did not stop them from achieving success, testifying to a new reserve of new stories and input from new talented technologists that would be crucial for them. One has successfully opened up the way for innovators and intelligent filming, demonstrating viewers are ready to support strong stories when superstars don't back up those productions. These are inspirational examples for young film-makers, reminding them that the right portions of creativity with execution help low-budget films shine next to the big-budget productions. These films conclusively put the idea of audiences going exclusively to OTT at rest and reaffirm that theaters have spaces for unique, compelling content.