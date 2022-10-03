Hunt Teaser: Sudheer Babu's Cop Drama Is All Intense

It is all known that Tollywood's young actor Sudheer Babu is busy with a handful of movies. At present, he is all set to entertain the movie buffs and fans with the Hunt movie. On the occasion of the Batukamma festival, the makers unveiled the teaser and made us witness a glimpse of the plot.

Sudheer Babu also shared the teaser on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the teaser, he also wrote, "Now that's the #Hunt I'm talking about.. unlike anything I've done or anyone have done before! #HuntTheMovieTeaser let's go https://youtu.be/ZuXGgPzSNYg @bharathhere @actorsrikanth @Imaheshh #Anandaprasad @BhavyaCreations @GhibranOfficial @anneravi @vincentcinema".

Going with the teaser, it showcases how Mahesh's Babu's sister Manjula explains the differences between Arjun A and Arjun B. It looks like either Arjun dies and the look alike is bought into the scene or he might forget his past due to an accident. But with the help of Srikanth, Arjun once again tries to chase down a mystery behind a case. So, we need to wait and watch how will he catch the culprit being a cop!

This movie also has an interesting cast as Bharath and senior actor Srikanth are part of it. Mime Gopi, Kabir Duhan Singh, Mounika Reddy, Goparaju Ramana, Manjula, Chitra Shukla, Supoorna Malkar, Sanjay Swaroop, Ravi Varma, 'Gemini' Suresh, Abhijit Poondla, Kotesh Mannava, and Satya Krishnan are also part of the movie. Mahesh Surapaneni will be directing the movie and it will be produced by V Ananda Prasad under the banner of Bhavya Creations banner. Sudheer Babu is all set to essay a cop role in this action entertainer. Even the caption of the movie 'Guns Don't Lie' is also raising expectations on the movie.

Well, he also recently announced that the biopic of ace badminton coach is not shelved and the movie will go on to the sets soon. Coming to Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali movie, being an Indraganti Mohan Krishna's film, it has Krithi Shetty as the lead actress. It is the third collaboration of the lead actor and the director after Sammohanam and V movies. Thus, there are a lot of expectations on it and Krithi is essaying the role of Dr. Alekhya in this romantic comedy entertainer. Vennala Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna and Avasarala Srinivas are also part of this movie.



