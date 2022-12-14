Hyderabad: Asian Tarakarama Cineplex is to be Launched by Nandamuri Balakrishna today

In addition to recording episodes of Unstoppable, Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently very busy wrapping up unfinished work for Veera Simha Reddy. He may shortly begin the promotions of the upcoming flick. For the formal opening of the brand-new cinema complex in Hyderabad, Balayya has now teamed up with the Asian Cinemas Group. Given that his father, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, is honored by the name of this movie theatre, Balakrishna is highly enthusiastic and interested in the launch.



The best theatre chain in the Telugu states is Asian Cinemas, a project of Asian Multiplexes Private Limited that Narayandas K. Narang and Daggubati Suresh Babu jointly founded. For the Telugu audience, they offer a superb theatre experience. Asian theatres excel at giving patrons a superb cinematic experience, from the surround sound system to the 2K and 4K projection screens.