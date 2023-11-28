Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli adds charm to ‘Animal’ Pre-Release event

The grandeur of “Animal” has been reaching a new height with every passing day, and now with the pre-release event in Hyderabad, the team took things up a notch! The incredible cast of the film- Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and producer Bhushan Kumar were joined by the maverick film director SS Rajamouli and superstar Mahesh Babu adding to the grandness of the event. It was a picture-perfect moment for the cinema lovers across the country as it’s rare to see all the stalwarts under one roof.

Right from powerful dance acts and impressive performances by the musicians of the film, to the actors revisiting their journeys through some sweet videos, the event had it all. But this magnanimous event only got bigger when Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli joined the cast and spoke a few things about this Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Animal.

Animal is the magnum opus this year needed, and having stalwarts gracing the event only made it bigger increasing the anticipation for the film.

Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures have backed Animal. The film is in the crime drama genre and promises to take viewers on a thrilling ride on 1st December 2023.