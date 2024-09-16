I don't want to disrespect anyone with my films: Anurag Palutla

Anurag P, the director of Veeranjaneyulu Vihara Yatra, had an exclusive conversation with The Hans India, sharing his journey as he heads to the success meet of the film. Veeranjaneyulu Vihara Yatra is currently celebrating its success, having exceeded 100 million streaming minutes on ETV Win.

Q: What’s your background?



Anurag P: I studied Mass Communication at Loyola College, Hyderabad. I initially worked as an Assistant Director between 2012-2014 but didn’t get many opportunities. So, I moved to Mumbai and worked as a Telugu content writer for an ad agency. But I soon realised that I wanted to be a filmmaker. I returned and joined iDream as a YouTube content creator in their ‘Lol Ok Please’ channel. Later, I directed a web series called Rao Gari Ammayi. I co-wrote Senapathi and Daya web series, which led to my idea for Veeranjaneyulu Vihara Yatra. After pitching it to Dream Farmers, the project was finally picked up by ETV Win in 2023.

Q: Why did you opt for an OTT release instead of a theatrical one?



Anurag P: When I wrote the script in 2020, OTT wasn’t as dominant. I wrote it as a traditional commercial cinema with all the elements like interval bangs and midpoints. However, the production house felt it would work well on OTT. For me, the priority was always that the film reaches as many people as possible. I wasn’t too concerned whether it was on OTT or in theatres. I’m just glad it’s resonating well with viewers online.

Q: Were you disheartened that it didn’t get a theatrical release?



Anurag P: No, because my aim was always to reach a large audience. I received offers from production houses to make a rom-com for theatres, but I chose to stick with Veeranjaneyulu Vihara Yatra because it’s a new genre in Telugu cinema. I believed in the story more than the platform, and I’m glad it worked out this way.

Q: The film portrays family conflicts realistically. What inspired that?



Anurag P: My inspiration came from my own life and family trips. Family is often chaotic, with conflicts starting for no logical reason and involving everyone. I wanted to capture that natural dynamic in the film. I was also inspired by the film Kapoor and Sons, but I wanted to give it a lighter, more Telugu family-centric tone.

Q: Usually Telugu movies have drama over realism. You challenged that in VVY.



Anurag P: The younger generation of filmmakers, such as those behind Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi, are capturing real-life conversations authentically. Just as friends talk naturally in real life, I aimed to portray similar genuine family interactions in my movie. I wanted the dialogue and dynamics to feel true to life.

Q: Have You felt you needed to explore more about Sarayu's and Tarun's characters?



Anurag P: My goal was to create characters with logical motivations and to avoid disrespecting anyone. I initially noticed that the mother’s role might be diminished, so I reconsidered how to highlight her character. I decided to reflect real-life scenarios where the eldest family member often takes a stand for justice. Regarding Sarayu, I used her pregnancy as a tool to add drama and complexity to her decision-making. For Tarun, I explored his fear of admitting his feelings and how overcoming this fear helps him stand up for his woman, which is crucial for his character’s development.

Q: How did you cast Rag Mayur and Priya?



Anurag P: I’ve known Rag for a while, and after seeing his short film Rama Kanavemira, I knew he was perfect for the role. Initially, I considered other actors like Priyadarshi, but Rag fit the part beautifully. As for Priya, we didn’t consider many other options. She understood the character of Sarayu deeply and owned the role from the start.

Q: How do you feel about the film crossing 100 million streaming minutes?



Anurag P: I’m thrilled! It’s even more special because people from all over, even small towns, are appreciating the film. Some have even ranked it among their top three favourite movies. I expected it to do well, but the overwhelming response has been beyond my expectations.

Q: What’s next for you?



Anurag P: My next project will be a theatrical release, and I’m excited to explore new stories and build a new world with my upcoming films.