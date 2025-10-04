Intense first look of ‘Mario’ unveiled

Director Kalyanji Gogana, who carved a niche for himself with films like Natakam and Thees Maar Khan, surprised audiences this Dussehra with the first-look poster of his upcoming venture Mario. The striking poster instantly grabbed attention with its dark, stylish, and action-driven presentation, paired with the tagline “A Turbo-Charged Ramp Ride.”

The first look showcases the lead pair—debutant actor Anirudh and the glamorous Hebah Patel—in an intense, powerful frame. Anirudh, holding a rifle, exudes raw intensity, while Hebah Patel’s striking red outfit adds vibrancy to the gritty composition. The rain-soaked backdrop, featuring a vintage car, further hints at a high-stakes thriller laced with romance, action, and style.

Backed by Silver Screen Productions in association with Rizwan Entertainment, Mario promises a blend of thrills and entertainment. Director Gogana, known for balancing comedy with gripping narratives, appears set to deliver another engaging cinematic experience.

The technical crew includes Sai Karthic and Rakendu Mouli on music, with Rakendu Mouli also contributing to the story and dialogues. MN Reddy is handling cinematography, while editing duties are managed by Manikanth and Madee Mannepalli. With such a strong team, the makers are confident of creating an edge-of-the-seat entertainer.

Currently in full-scale production, Mario has already sparked strong buzz with its intriguing first look. Fans of Hebah Patel and debutant Anirudh, along with lovers of stylized action dramas, are eagerly awaiting more updates from the team.