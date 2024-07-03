Is Prithviraj Sukumaran Set to Play the Villain in ‘SSMB29’?

SS Rajamouli, who garnered international acclaim with his magnum opus ‘RRR,’ is now set to direct another blockbuster in the making, tentatively titled ‘SSMB29.’ This time, Rajamouli teams up with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu for an adventure action drama that promises to be a cinematic spectacle on a global scale.

Following the phenomenal success of ‘RRR,’ which catapulted SS Rajamouli to global stardom, anticipation for his next project has been sky-high. The director, known for his grandiose vision and compelling storytelling, has chosen Mahesh Babu as his next lead, creating a buzz that refuses to die down despite the two-year gap since "RRR" hit the screens.



Currently, the pre-production work for ‘SSMB29’ is in full swing. Rajamouli is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that this film surpasses expectations. The movie, rumoured to be an adventure action drama set in the exotic locales of African forests, is said to feature groundbreaking visuals and a gripping narrative.



A significant revelation about the film is the casting of Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist. Known for his versatile acting skills, Prithviraj has already made a mark in the pan-Indian film industry with his role in ‘Salaar’ alongside Prabhas. His inclusion in SSMB29 as the main villain has raised expectations even higher.



Reports suggest that Rajamouli and Prithviraj have been in discussions for some time, and both have finally agreed on the actor's role in the film. According to sources, Prithviraj will portray a character that is not just a typical villain but one with a well-crafted backstory and a significant arc. This adds an exciting twist to the hero-villain dynamic, promising a fresh take on their confrontation.



Rajamouli is known for pushing the boundaries of Indian cinema, and ‘SSMB29’ is expected to be no different. The film is being prepared with a budget of around Rs. 1000 crores and is poised to be a global release. Rajamouli is already in talks with international production houses to ensure that the film receives the grand scale it deserves.



The film, often likened to the ‘Indiana Jones’ series for its adventurous theme, is expected to feature Mahesh Babu in a completely new avatar. The superstar is undergoing special physical training and will don a new look for the movie. The script work has reportedly been completed, and the film promises to offer a blend of thrilling adventure, intense action, and stunning visuals.



While there is no official confirmation on the shooting dates, it is speculated that filming will commence either in the last quarter of this year or early 2025. Rajamouli is meticulously selecting his cast and crew to ensure that ‘SSMB29’ sets new benchmarks in Indian cinema.

