Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam Team Dedicates to Superstar Krishna

Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam, Allari Naresh's upcoming social drama, will be released in theatres on Friday. So far, the film's promotional activities have enticed the audience, and it remains to be seen how far it can reach the audience after its arrival on big screens.

Its producer, Rajesh Danda, recently discussed the film's main points at a pre-release event and stated that it is dedicated to the late actor Superstar Krishna. "I hope everyone supports our first attempt, we dedicate this film to Superstar Krishna Garu," he tweeted.

The producer also mentioned Allari Naresh's dedication, noting that despite being hurt, Naresh continued shooting and is every producer's idol. In addition, after paying tribute to Superstar Krishna, Allari Naresh described the hardships faced by filmmaker AR Mohan during the production of his debut film. Sri Charan Pakala composed the song, and Anandhi played the female lead.