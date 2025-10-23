It’s official; Venkatesh comes onboard for ‘MSVP Garu’

Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to enthrall audiences once again with his upcoming film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, directed by Anil Ravipudi. Promising to be a full-on entertainer packed with commercial elements, the film has now added another star attraction — Victory Venkatesh, who will essay a significant character.

Venkatesh has already begun shooting his portions alongside Chiranjeevi and other key cast members. Director Anil Ravipudi, who previously collaborated with Venkatesh on hits like F2 and F3, has reportedly crafted another humour-laden and extensive character, adding extra sparkle to the storyline.

A video from the sets captures a heartwarming exchange between the two legends. Chiranjeevi greets Venkatesh warmly with, “Venky, welcome, my brother,” to which Venkatesh replies with his signature cheer, “Chiru sir, my boss.” Their camaraderie sets a lively, joyful tone on set, giving fans a glimpse of the energy that the film promises.

Leading lady Nayanthara adds glamour to the film, while Bheems Ceciroleo scores the music. The first single, Meesala Pilla, has already gone viral, receiving a massive response across India.

Produced on a grand scale by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is gearing up for a Sankranti 2026 release, positioning itself as one of the biggest family entertainers in Telugu cinema this festive season. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness this powerhouse combination of Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh on the big screen.