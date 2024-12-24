Janhvi style & grace takes centre stage

Janhvi Kapoor, who recently made her mark in Jr. NTR’s much-anticipated film Devara, continues to captivate both her fans and the fashion world. The actress was spotted at two high-profile events in Mumbai — the Ambani School event and the NMACC Arts Café gathering — where her style and grace took center stage.

For the occasion, Janhvi donned a vibrant pink mini-dress that turned heads as she walked through the event. The ensemble, paired with sparkling heels and a flawless, glittery makeup look, exuded a glamorous aura that made her stand out in the crowd. The fitted silhouette of the dress accentuated her figure, and her confident demeanor only added to her radiant presence, making her the talk of the town among fashion enthusiasts.

Beyond her stylish appearances, Janhvi’s professional career is soaring. She is currently filming for RC16, an exciting project that sees her starring alongside global superstar Ram Charan. Fans are eagerly awaiting this collaboration, as Janhvi’s versatility and talent continue to earn her recognition in the industry.