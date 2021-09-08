‘Jawala Reddy’ Song From Gopichand’s Seetimaarr Is Out

This Ganesh Chaturthi is going to be the biggest festival for all the movie buffs as a total of 10 movies are all set to release on this special day. Even Gopichand's Seetimaarr movie is also ready to release on the same day. As the release date is nearing, the makers are treating the audience with their quirky digital promotions. To up the expectations on the movie, they dropped an awesome folk romantic song "Jwala Reddy…" from the movie and created noise on social media.



Gopichand also shared this song on his Twitter page and made all his fans shake their legs with this peppy number… Take a look!

The romantic song showed off both the lead actors in a fantastic way sporting in village attires. Tamannah looked awesome in her village avatar and made us go aww with their awesome dance steps. Shankar Babu and Mangli crooned this folk number and gave their best while Kasarla Shyam once again proved his mettle penning folk lyrics to this song. Mani Sharma once again made us know why he is a melody king!

Being a sports drama, the Seetimaarr movie is made on the 'Kabaddi' game and both the lead actors Gopichand and Tamannah will essay the roles of Kabaddi coaches in this movie. Even Bhumika Chawla, Rahman, Dev Gill, Tanikella Bharani, Subbaraju, Jayaprakash, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Preeti Asrani, Rohith Pathak, Tarun Arora and Preethi Asrani will play prominent roles in this film.

Going with the plot, Gopichand who is a Kabaddi coach wants to make the country know their village problem by winning the Kabaddi cup in the Nationals. He trains a women Kabaddi team and with the help of Tamannah he makes them turn pro in this game!

Seetimaar movie is directed by Sampath Nandi and is being produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi and Praveen Kumar under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner.

It will hit the big screens on 10th September, 2021.