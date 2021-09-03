Jr NTR sports a new look for his next!

RRR is one of the exciting films in recent times. Jr NTR and Ram Charan are playing the lead roles in the film. Rajamouli is the film's director. The film unit is extremely happy with the output generated so far.



Roudram Ranam Rudhiram is the title locked for the movie. Meanwhile, we hear that Jr NTR is going to change his look for his next film. Already, for the TV show, Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, Jr NTR is seen sporting a new look.



After completing RRR, Jr NTR will be seen playing the lead role in a film, directed by Siva Koratala. The makers are planning to bring NTR back to the look he sported for Janatha Garage. Siva directed the film with NTR and the movie has become a big hit at the box office.

