Jr NTR's EMK is unstoppable

Young Tiger Jr NTR is currently busy working on the prestigious film RRR. At the same time, the talented actor is also busy with the TV show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu.

Jr NTR is successfully hosting the TV show that went on air long back. The show has been getting a very good response from the audience.

As per the latest reports, we hear that the show has got an average of 4.70 ratings in the fifth week.

So far, the ratings did not see a downfall and it shows the craze of Jr NTR on the small screen. The sources say that this is the best rating for the TV show in the fifth week.

Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu is streaming on Gemini TV. The show is also increasing the overall viewership of Gemini TV.

This is the second time that Jr NTR turned a host for a TV show. Earlier, he hosted Bigg Boss TV show for Star MAA.