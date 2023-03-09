Jr NTR's Film Andhrawala to Re-release in Theaters

Jr NTR, a popular Tollywood actor, gained worldwide recognition after the release of the epic film RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli. The actor is currently in the USA to attend the 95th Academy Awards ceremony, scheduled for next week.

In the latest news, one of the actor's unsuccessful movies, Andhrawala (2004), directed by Puri Jagannadh, is all set for a theatrical re-release this month by VJN Productions in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. However, this announcement has left numerous fans of Tarak unhappy.

On the professional front, NTR will next star in an action thriller directed by Shiva Koratala. Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in to play the love interest of the RRR actor in the highly anticipated film, which is set to hit theaters on April 5, 2024.