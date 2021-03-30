Kajal Aggarwal Says Every Festival Is Special When It’s After The Marriage

South Indian ace actress Kajal Aggarwal who recently married businessman Gautam Kitchlu is celebrating her first Holi. On this special occasion, she dropped a beautiful pic and extended her festival wishes to all her fans. She also spoke to the media and reminisced her childhood memories and traditions.

Along with sharing a beautiful pic with her husband, she also wrote, "May this Holi bring you and your family lots of love, joy, positivity and good health. #stayhome #staysafe #happyholi".



Speaking about this year's Holi amid the surge in Covid-19 cases, Kajal said it will a quiet Holi this time…"This year, it is going to be a rather quiet Holi. We will do lunch with the family, a puja and then apply some organic colour on each other and definitely enjoy some yummy thandai and kachoris,"



Well, she also doled out that, every festival turns special when it's first after wedding, "Every festival is extremely special especially when it's the first after marriage. We are excited to be celebrating it together and will be hosting some friends as well, after everyone's tested, including us".



She also spoke about her Holi memories and said, "The burning of the Holika and playing really messy Holi are our childhood memories and traditions, and I hope to do this soon. My special Holi memories have to be the rain dance Holi parties with my friends and eating yummy food with my family. And, also, waking cousins up early in the morning by throwing colour and water balloons when they are in bed".



She also added, "We used to happily wake up at 5am, on the holiday, just to do this. These are some of my favourite memories for sure".



Finally, she concluded saying, "This pandemic has made it difficult to meet family and friends and we will miss celebrating with everyone we love but hopefully, next year gets normal."