Kajal Aggarwal's Post Marriage Break Making Filmmakers Sleepless?

Tollywood actress Kajal Aggarwal entered into a wedlock with Bombay based businessman Gowtham Kitchlu on October 30. The actress has been in the news for this reason and her wedding pictures have gone viral on social media.

Kajal has been sharing her wedding photos on social media. She had taken a break of fifteen days earlier to her wedding. She cancelled her destination wedding due to coronavirus pandemic and got married in a private ceremony. Now, the couple has decided to go abroad for their honeymoon, we hear.

Hence Kajal may not be able to finish her shooting commitments with several production teams. Now, Producers are worried after hearing this decision of the actress.

Kajal has also agreed to work with Chiranjeevi in his much talked about movie "Aacharya" in a key role role. Aacharya was supposed to take off in November but it did not happen because of her wedding.

Now we hear that Kajal has reported;y told her producers that she will resume shooting only after one month. The Producers are now spending sleepless nights due to these statements from Kajal Aggarwal. Kajal is also acting in "Paris Paris" which is the remake of a Hindi movie 'Queen" which starred Kangana Ranaut.

But the shooting of this movie is said to have been completed already. Kajal is also working in the Kamal Haasan starrer "Bharathiyudu 2" (Indian sequel), but we are yet to get updates about this movie. Finally it has been confirmed that the actress will return to work only after her honeymoon. Till then the filmmakers have signed her on will have to be patient. But why not? considering that she has only just got married and needs her me time to adjust into a domestic life. Also, Kajal has been a sincere and hardworking professional till date. So they might as well wish her well and let her enjoy the bliss of marriage, right?