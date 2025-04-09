Kalyan Ram’s ‘Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi’ clears censor with U/A certification

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's much-awaited film Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi is all set for a massive worldwide release on April 18. With all post-production formalities completed, the film has received a U/A certificate from the censor board, which also lauded the emotional intensity and powerful performances delivered by the lead cast.

Blending action, emotion, and suspense, the movie promises to be a gripping cinematic experience with a runtime of 2 hours and 24 minutes. The film dives deep into the intense relationship between a son and his mother, featuring action-packed sequences and emotionally resonant moments that will strike a chord with audiences.

Kalyan Ram shines in a powerful role as a responsible son, while yesteryear icon Vijayashanti makes a strong comeback as a commanding mother figure. The second half of the film, filled with high-voltage action and emotional depth, leads to a thrilling climax twist that is expected to leave the audience stunned.

Directed by Pradeep Chilukuri, the film’s visual appeal is enhanced by Ram Prasad’s striking cinematography, while B Ajaneesh Loknath’s music adds to the emotional and dramatic weight of the narrative. Produced by Ashok Vardhan Muppa and Sunil Balusu under the banners of Ashoka Creations and NTR Arts, the movie is expected to resonate with viewers across all age groups.