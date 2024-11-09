‘Kannappa’ makersoffer reward for tracing leaked Prabhasphoto

The leak of pictures from the sets of big-budget films continues to trouble filmmakers, and the latest victim is the upcoming film Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu. After yesterday’s Pushpa 2 leak, a picture of PAN-Indian star Prabhas from the set of Kannappa surfaced online, igniting a frenzy on social media.

Distressed by the breach, the makers of Kannappa have taken swift action, offering a reward of Rs. 5 lakhs for anyone who can trace the source of the leak. Vishnu Manchu, who plays the lead role in the film, took to social media to appeal to fans and the public, urging them not to circulate the unauthorized footage. He stressed the immense effort and dedication the team has put into creating the film and implored people to respect the hard work behind it.

In addition to the reward, the team has made it clear that they will take legal action against those found sharing the leaked image. Individuals with any information about the origin of the leak can send their leads to the official X account of 24 Frames Film Factory.

Kannappa is a highly anticipated project for Vishnu Manchu, who has invested a great deal of passion into the film. The movie has been in the making for quite some time and is now finally coming to life. Alongside Vishnu Manchu, the film features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Kajal Aggarwal, and Mohan Babu in pivotal roles. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, who is known for his work on the mythological series Mahabharat, Kannappa is a devotional action drama that promises to be a major cinematic experience. The film is being produced by Mohan Babu, with PreityMukundhan starring as the leading lady.







