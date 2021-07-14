Karthika Deepam actress to mark her silver screen debut

Karthika Deepam Fame Premi Viswanath who has a large fan base in the duo Telugu States is now all set to mark her silver screen debut.

The actress who is fondly called as Vantalakka has been receiving a bunch of movie offers. Premi has finally decided to foray into Tollywood. According to the latest reports, Premi Viswanath is on board to play a crucial role in Ram Pothineni's upcoming movie 'Ustaad' under the direction of Lingu Swamy. The shooting is currently going on in Hyderabad. The makers have recently approached Premi Viswanath for an important role in the movie, the actress fell in love with the script and is really excited to be a part of the film.

Krithi Shetty of 'Uppena' fame is romancing Ram in this film. The official announcement of Premi Viswanath's inclusion in the movie is yet to get released.