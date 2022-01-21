Keerthy Suresh's 'Good Luck Sakhi' Gets An Official Release Date

It is all known that Mahanati fame Keerthy Suresh is all set to entertain her fans with her upcoming movie 'Good Luck Sakhi'. As the big movies like RRR, Radhe Shyam, Jersey, Prithiviraj and Acharya are postponed due to the rise in the Covid-19 cases, small movies like Bangarraju made their way to the theatres. This movie proved that still highest collections are possible at ticket windows. So, the makers of Good Luck Sakhi also announced the release date and are all set to make the movie hit the theatres on 26th January, 2022 on the occasion of Republic Day.

Keerthy Suresh made this announcement through her Instagram page and treated her fans… Take a look!

The new poster showcases Keerthy Suresh in 'Satyabhama' attire holding the bow and arrow. Even Aadhi Pinishetty and Jagapathi Babu are also seen in epic tale Mahabharata characters but Rahul Ramakrishna looked in a village attire in the poster. Mayukh also wrote, "సఖి వచ్చేస్తొంది. Can't wait for you all to watch #GoodLuckSakhi in the theaters near you. Kindly follow all COVID safety protocols in the theatres for a safe and enjoyable experience! #GoodLuckSakhiOn28thJan".

This movie is being directed by Nagesh Kukunoor and is produced by Sudheer Chandra Padiri and Dil Raju under the Worth A Shot Motion Arts and Sri Venkateswara Creations banner.

Devi Sri Prasad is all set to entertain us with his amazing tunes while Chirantan Das will handle the cinematography field. Along with the lead actress Keerthy Suresh, even Adi Pinishetty and Jagapathi Babu are roped in to play important characters in this movie while yesteryear's actress Ramaprabha and Rahul Ramakrishna are also essaying pivotal roles in this sports romantic comedy movie.

Keerthy Suresh will essay the role of Sakhi in this movie and will be seen in a shooter's role who hails from the rural Telangana area. She is often referred as 'Bad Luck Sakhi' and falls for the lead actor Adi Pinishetty who will be seen as a theatre artist. While Jagapathi Babu is seen as Sakhi's shooting coach and mentor. She will be trained under Jagapathi Babu after reaching the city.

Actually, this movie was scheduled to release on June 3, 2021 but due to Covid-19, the released date is postponed. Now, the movie will be released on the occasion of Republic Day.

Along with this movie, she will also be seen in Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie. This movie is directed by Parasuram and is being produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta under the Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment banners. Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju and Samuthrakani are roped in to play prominent roles.

This movie will be released on 1st April, 2022 as Mahesh took a small break as he needs to undergo a small surgery. Along with this movie, she will also be seen in Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar, Vaashi, Nani's Dasara and Saani Kaayidham movies.