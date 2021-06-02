Key update on Sukumar-Vijay Devarakonda film

Sukumar is one of the star directors in the film industry. After the success of Rangasthalam, there is no looking back for the director. Right now, he is working with Allu Arjun on the film Pushpa. The film will release in two parts. He also has a film with Vijay Devarakonda. As per the latest reports, Sukumar has finalized the story for this interesting film.

During the lockdown, Sukumar reportedly took some time off, and worked on the film's script. The buzz is that the project is going to have a unique subject that Sukumar has not dealt with in the past. Also, Vijay Devarakonda will be seen playing a role he has never explored.



There are a lot of reports around the project but for now, both Sukumar and Vijay are focusing on finishing the ongoing commitments. The complete details about the project will come out soon.

