‘Kotha Loka 1: Chandra’ creates history with ₹100 Crore feat, team celebrates in Hyderabad

The Malayalam blockbuster Loka Chapter 1: Chandra, released in Telugu as Kotha Loka 1: Chandra, has emerged as a historic success, grossing over ₹100 crores in its opening week. Produced by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films and directed by Dominic Arun, the film stars Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen K. Gafoor in lead roles. Presented in Telugu by producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments, the film is being celebrated as India’s first female superhero movie.

The team hosted a grand success event in Hyderabad, with directors Nag Ashwin and Venky Atluri as chief guests. Dulquer Salmaan credited his team, saying, “Everyone worked as if it was their dream project. Not a single rupee was wasted, and the result speaks for itself.” He also thanked Telugu audiences for embracing the film.

Nag Ashwin praised the writing and technical brilliance, remarking that the film has become “India’s biggest talking point.” Venky Atluri lauded the team’s courage, noting how “they made a 300-crore film on a 30-crore budget.”

Lead actress Kalyani Priyadarshan called Telugu audiences her “first fans,” while Naslen K. Gafoor expressed joy at the overwhelming reception. Director Dominic Arun and music composer Jakes Bejoy also credited Dulquer’s trust for the film’s scale and success.

With glowing reviews and strong box office numbers, Kotha Loka 1: Chandra continues its unstoppable run, leaving fans eagerly awaiting its sequel.