Krish: The Interval Sequence of Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a Career Best

The filming of Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu is underway and excitement is building among fans as this marks Pawan's debut in a historical period film. The promotional content and character look have generated interest, however, the prolonged shoot and lack of updates have also led to some frustration among fans.

Despite the challenges, the movie team remains confident in the final product, with director Krish expressing his excitement to showcase the film to the audience. He spoke highly of Pawan Kalyan's attention to detail, stating that the interval sequence of Hari Hara Veera Mallu will be the best in his career.



The film, set in ancient times, is an action-adventure story featuring an ensemble cast including Nidhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Bobby Deol, Aditya Menon, and Poojitha Ponnada. MM Keeravani will provide the musical score for the project, which is being produced by Mega Surya Productions and will have a pan-India release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi."

