Krishna Vrinda Vihari creates good buzz with crazy promotions

After a series of debacles, Tollywood young hero Naga Shaurya is all set to come with his next flick Krishna Vrinda Vihari. The film is said to be a romantic drama, and the promotions are going in a full-swing. The film unit has come up with a different strategy for promotions. The cast and crew of the film have already covered important places in the Telugu states through Padayatra. The recent Padayatra has created enough buzz for this upcoming film hitting the screens this week.

Thanks to these original advertisements, there has been a positive response and a nice buzz about the movie. This movie was produced under the home banner of Naga Shaurya's home banner. Anish Krishna directed this film, which is a romantic comedy entertainer. Everyone is eagerly waiting for the film, and the film's fate at the box office will be decided soon.