Krishnam Raju leaks the release date of 'Radhe Shyam'

Tollywood: We already knew that veteran actor Krishnam Raju is all set to play a crucial role in his nephew Young Rebel Star Prabhas' upcoming movie 'Radhe Shyam' under the direction of 'Jil' fame Radha Krishna.



Recently, while talking in an interview, Krishnam Raju has opened up about the possible release date of the movie. "I am playing the role of a sacred sage, Paramhansa in the film. Only a few scenes shooting is left and we will wrap it up very soon," said Krishnam Raju who further added that the movie will hit the theatres in April this year. The expectations are high on this movie. The movie is going to mark the third outing of Krishnam Raju about Prabhas after Billa and Rebel movies.

Krishnam Raju is also producing 'Radhe Shyam' along with UV Creations. Pooja Hegde is playing the female lead in the movie.