Krithi Shetty rejects a mega-hero film?

Beautiful actress Krithi Shetty who became an overnight star with the tremendous success of her debut movie 'Uppena' starring Vaishnav Tej has now become one of the most sought-out actresses in the industry.



The actress has been receiving so many offers from the industry. But as per the latest reports, the actress has rejected the offer to romance a mega Hero. If the buzz is to be believed, then Krithi Shetty was offered to play the female lead in Sai Dharam Tej's upcoming movie which is tentatively titled as #SDT15. It seems like Krithi Shetty has politely rejected the offer. Some are claiming that Krithi Shetty is in no rush to sign her next projects and is being very choosy about her films.

On the other hand, the makers of #SDT15 are now in search of other actresses. A debutante director Karthik is on board to helm the project. BVSN Prasad is bankrolling this movie. Star director Sukumar is penning the screenplay for the film.