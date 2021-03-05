Krithi Shetty's shock to producer

Tollywood: Krithi Shetty recently marked her Telugu debut with Panja Vaishnav Tej's 'Uppena' movie under the direction of Buchi Babu Sana and has greatly impressed the audience with her performance.

Krithi Shetty has become an overnight star with the grand success of this film. It seems like the actress Krithi Shetty wants to use this opportunity to increase her remuneration. The actress who took received 6 lakhs as remuneration for her debut movie is now charging 1 crore for the project. When one of the popular producers in Tollywood recently approached Krithi Shetty for a film, the actress shocked him by demanding 1 crore as remuneration.

Interestingly, she went on saying about some rules and regulations about the costumes, personal staff, and food she takes the producer who got shocked with the actress' demands changed his plans as even star heroines won't demand such things. Despite being a newbie, Krithi Shetty keeping conditions for producers is definitely a shocker.