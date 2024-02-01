Laksh Chadalavada’s ‘Dheera’ pre-release event held in style

Laksh Chadalavada, known for hits like “Valayam” and “Gangster Gangaraju,” is set to enthrall audiences once again with his upcoming film "Dheera." Produced by Padmavathi Chadalavada under Sri Tirumala Tirupati Venkateswara banner presented by Chadalavada Brothers, the film, directed by Vikrant Srinivas, is scheduled for release on February 2. A pre-release event was organized on Tuesday, where Dil Raju, Gopichand Malineni, and Trinatha Rao Nakkina launched Dheera's Big Tickets.



During the event, Dil Raju commended Chadalavada Brothers' long-standing contribution to the industry and expressed personal camaraderie. Producer Chadalavada Srinivasa Rao introduced director Vikrant and lauded his hard work. Laksh Chadalavada, the film's protagonist, shared insights into his character and storyline, highlighting the film's unique elements.

Gopichand Malineni praised Laksh's passion for cinema and urged audiences to support the film. Trinatha Rao Nakkina appreciated the director's storytelling, expressing hopes for Dheera's success. YVS Chowdhary and others at the event extended their best wishes.

Laksh's father, Chadalavada Srinivasa Rao, shared his pride in his son's achievements and outlined the diverse projects under their production banner. The industry veterans present emphasized the significance of Dheera's success for Laksh's career and the collaborative efforts of the entire team. The event concluded with positive sentiments and high expectations for the film's release on February 2.